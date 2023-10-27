Sergio Pérez Faces Psychological Challenges at Red Bull, Says Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion in Formula 1, has expressed his concern about the lack of support Sergio Pérez receives within the Red Bull team. Hamilton believes that there are certain individuals within the team who affect Pérez psychologically, but he refrained from naming names.

Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, Hamilton admitted that he has never experienced a situation similar to what Pérez is currently facing. He emphasized the significant impact that “mental pressure” can have, suggesting that some blame lies with certain people Pérez works with.

Hamilton stated, “I think that his team is not helping him at all. I know that Red Bull is made up of many members, but there are people, in particular, who affect him psychologically and do not support him. If I heard negative things about myself every weekend, it would be very difficult, so he is in a difficult environment for him, but I think he has known how to deal with it.”

In an interview with the Fox Sports network, Hamilton acknowledged the transformation Pérez underwent throughout the season. Initially competing closely with Max Verstappen, Pérez’s performance has recently been criticized, despite driving what is considered the fastest car on the grid.

“I was very excited for him at the beginning of the season because he was driving very well. I even think at one point he led the Drivers’ Championship, and I thought, ‘We are finally seeing the best of Checo.’ But it is a very long year and a very long season,” Hamilton shared.

However, Hamilton remains optimistic about Pérez’s ability to bounce back, highlighting the Mexican driver’s resilience in dealing with challenging situations. “Motor racing is a very demanding sport, but what I can highlight most about Checo Pérez is that he always recovers, gets up, and keeps trying,” he commented.

Currently, Hamilton and Pérez are fighting for second place in the Drivers’ Championship. Red Bull holds a 39-point advantage over Mercedes, with four races remaining, including the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix.

