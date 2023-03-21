7
Red Bull is also superior in the Saudi Arabian GP. Meanwhile, the Formula 1 record champion Mercedes is facing a radical change of course, and Lewis Hamilton denies bad rumors.
Red Bull Racing is also in a league of its own at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and celebrates another double win, this time in reverse order: Sergio Perez wins for the fifth time in Formula 1, this time ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, who climbed up from 15th place Finished second and defended the overall lead thanks to the point for the fastest race lap.
