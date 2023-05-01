Sergio Perez wins Formula 1 race in Azerbaijan ahead of Max Verstappen

Dhat no one has done before him: Sergio Pérez triumphs in Azerbaijan and is the first driver to win the Formula 1 race at the Baku City Circuit twice. The Red Bull driver, who had already won here in 2021, was the first to finish on Sunday after 51 laps. “Vamos!” cheered the Mexican over the radio after crossing the finish line.

His team-mate Max Verstappen was only able to finish second as he hunted through the narrow streets of the two-million-strong metropolis on the Caspian Sea. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) was third, the first time a Scuderia driver made it onto the podium this season. Nico Hülkenberg from Emmerich finished 17th in the Haas and didn’t score any points. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) was fourth.

“Probably not even at the limit”

Pérez benefited from his second triumph this year, he had previously won in Saudi Arabia, from a safety car phase that put Verstappen behind. “You were a bit unlucky there,” Pérez said before the award ceremony in the direction of his stable mate. “It happens, it is what it is,” replied the Dutchman. Ferrari driver Leclerc, meanwhile, seemed dismayed by Red Bull’s superiority: “You’re racing in a different league, it was impossible to keep up,” said Monegasque.

Qualifying for the Grand Prix was almost 48 hours after the start of the race, having taken place for the first time on Friday, while Saturday was all about the sprint that Formula 1 owners are trying to enhance. This is how the Azerbaijan weekend passed in a completely new format. Charles Leclerc had clinched the 19th pole position of his career, for the first time this year there was no Red Bull at the front, world champion Verstappen started from second place, colleague Pérez behind him.

Ferrari can now challenge Red Bull on a fast lap, Leclerc had also won the time hunt for the sprint, which was held for the first time. But over the distance, as the short race also showed, Red Bull is still ahead of the Reds. Also because the SF-23 eats up the tires faster than the RB 19, especially on the Baku City Circuit, which puts a lot of strain on the rear wheels. “We don’t know how close we are to Red Bull,” said Leclerc after the race. “You’re probably not even driving at the limit.”

At 3:04 p.m. local time, the starting lights went out and the race over 306 kilometers began. Leclerc led the field 138 meters to the first corner, Verstappen immediately began rushing the Monegasque through downtown Baku. The leaders opted for medium tires, only Nyck de Vries (Alpha Tauri), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Nico Hülkenberg opted for the hard rollers. The Rhinelander Hülkenberg chased the field out of the pit lane, he had had the setup of his Haas company car changed again.

On the third lap, Verstappen was allowed to fold in the rear wing for the first time, gained momentum on the more than two thousand meter long full-throttle passage, the longest of the year, and at the end of the same lap effortlessly passed Leclerc, who was aware of the balance of power and did not resist. Now there was the second Red Bull with Sergio Pérez at the wheel. At the end of the fifth lap, the winner of the sprint performed exactly the same maneuver as Verstappen and left the Ferrari on the left – or rather on the right.

So the Red Bull team had settled their affairs quickly, it seemed. Under normal circumstances, Verstappen did not have to fear his team-mate in second place, and Pérez also managed to quickly open the gap to Leclerc so that he could not fold in the rear wing.