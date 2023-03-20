Mexican driver Sergio Perez, of Red Bull, won the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia, held on Sunday evening on the street circuit of Jeddah. Perez finished ahead of team-mate Max Verstappen, who had started 15th with a car problem in qualifying, and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished sixth and seventh respectively, behind the two Mercedes.

For Red Bull it is the second victory in two races, after the one obtained two weeks ago in Bahrain by Verstappen, who thanks to the second place in Gedda remains at the top of the drivers’ standings. In the constructors’ one, on the other hand, Aston Martin surprises, momentarily second on equal points with Mercedes and above Ferrari, not yet competitive.