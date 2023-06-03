Sergio Ramos on the way out

Sergio Ramos, here in training in May 2023. STEPHANIE LECOCQ / REUTERS

Paris Saint-Germain announced, on the evening of Friday June 2, the departure at the end of the season of its Spanish central defender Sergio Ramos, 37 years old and who had arrived at the club two years ago. “Paris Saint-Germain warmly greets Sergio Ramos, who is about to leave the capital after two seasons defending the colors of the club”PSG wrote in a statement.

World champion and twice European champion with Spain, four times winner of the Champions League with Real Madrid, Ramos took advantage of his time at PSG to add two French championship titles (2022 and 2023) to his amazing track record.

“We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he spent with us”said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, quoted in the press release. “Sergio’s leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true footballing legend and it was an honor to have him in Paris. Everyone at the club wishes him the best.”added the Parisian leader.

Ramos, who is out of contract on June 30, has played 57 matches in two seasons under the colors of Paris SG. A contract extension was once mentioned by some media, but the Spanish defender will therefore leave the capital club after the last match of the season, scheduled for Saturday against Clermont at the Parc des Princes.