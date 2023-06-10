Sergio Scariolo: Excellent first half. In the final, Olimpia punished us well

These are the words of Sergio Scariolo after the defeat of Virtus Bologna in Game 1 of the championship final.

Via Bologna basketball.

“We played an excellent first half, bringing the ideas we had onto the pitch. We were ahead until the beginning of the last quarter. Until then we had a good offensive performance of the best defenders and a good defensive performance of the best forwards. Then both conditions got lost, and Olimpia punished us very well. We rushed a few shots, and they put in big shots with great players instead. 1-0, congratulations to them, let’s turn the page and think about the next one.

The rotations of the exteriors? Milos and Ale did what they could, as always since the beginning of the season Ale and Daniel have divided the direction and Milos and Beli the guard role, there is no particular relevance. I am convinced that everyone will be able to take a step forward the day after tomorrow.

Will the form get better or worse? It’s difficult to predict, it will be an individual matter, there will be those who will enter the series and others who will feel a little tired.

We give credit to Milan, they made difficult shots, forcing us to go out more. But I repeat that as long as we kept everyone in defense and attack we had an overall performance we were not only in the game but ahead, then both conditions failed.”