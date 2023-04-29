Sergio Scariolo is also among the candidates for the Toronto Raptors

The long list of candidates for the Toronto Raptors bench sees the addition of a new, important name. Yahoo Sports‘ Jake Fischer reports that Virtus Bologna coach Sergio Scariolo will also be interviewed to potentially succeed Nick Nurse.

Scariolo was an assistant of the Raptors before landing on the bench of the Black Vu, also winning a historic title in 2019. In addition to him, there are several NBA assistant coaches in the running: Charles Lee (Milwaukee), Kenny Atkinson (Golden State), Kevin Young (Phoenix), Mitch Johnson (San Antonio), Jordi Fernandez (Sacramento), Darko Rajakovic (Memphis) and Chris Quinn (Miami).