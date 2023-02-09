Sergio Scariolo (via Bolognabasket): Congratulations to Barcelona, ​​they played a great match as a top level team in the Euroleague. It’s good for all of us, we all learn, me first. I appreciated the effort of my players in the last quarter, but my analysis of the match will be on the first half. There was a desire and desire not to give up, but the match was decided in the first half. That’s where we need to understand to improve our efficiency on both sides of the pitch. We keep learning and fighting, let’s think about the next one. Barcelona are a candidate for the final victory, we need to know who we are.

To compete in this competition you must have certain characteristics. The two players who are out are the ones who have more of these characteristics. But I don’t talk about it after a defeat like this, I think we could have done better. They attacked our weak points very well, up until the 25-26 minute mark. After our attempt it was appreciable, but it gives us no indications.

Lundberg? He had a problem with his finger, on a physical level there is, I think he can grow. I saw Milos with two gears down, he had a high fever for a week, he only got out of bed on Monday. He wasn’t even close to an acceptable condition.