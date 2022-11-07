Home Sports Serie A 13th day: Juve finds hunger and Inter doubts




Allegri two points from third place, but Napoli remains far away. Inzaghi, too many knockouts. The Conference has hidden some limits of Rome. Lazio little sarriana but it was necessary to win

Woe to those who lose, the Gazzetta summarized yesterday presenting Juve-Inter, a challenge between nobles in difficulty in the standings compared to a steamroller Naples and a Milan that remains in the wake of some trouble. Well, the troubles are for Inzaghi who thought he had found his Inter again thanks to a good streak of results and a well-deserved qualification in the Champions League.

