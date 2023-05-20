Serie A 2022 2023, the teams that scored the most goals in added time

16
9/22
- Ballo-Touré, 94′ – Empoli-Milan 1-3 (8^)
- Lion, 97′ – Empoli-Milan 1-3 (8^)
- aut. Milenkovic, 91′ – Milan-Fiorentina 2-1 (15^)
- Theo, 95′ – Fiorentina-Milan 2-1 (25^)
- Saelemaekers, 97′ – Roma-Milan 1-1 (32^)
- Messiah, 93′ – Milan-Cremonese 1-1
* against Empoli, Milan won 1-0 in the 90th minute. In injury time he conceded an equalizer and then scored two more (0 points earned in injury time)
With Roma, in the 90th minute the result was 0-0. In added time Milan went down and then equalized (0 points earned)
