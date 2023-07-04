Serie A 2023 24 calendar on TV and streaming: where to see the draw

Here we are: Wednesday 5 July, at 12.30, the calendar for the new Serie A season will be unveiled. Every day from the first to the last, the big matches and the derbies: live commentary on Sky Sport 24 and streaming on NOW , also visible on skysport.it and on the Sky Sport YouTube channel. Here is all the info to arrive prepared

A few more hours of waiting and then the curtain will open on the new Serie A season. For the field, we will still have to be patient a little, but in the meantime we will have the opportunity to get to know and analyze the complete calendar, with all the matches of the 2023/24 championship.

Commentary on the Serie A calendar will be live this Wednesday, July 5, from 12.30 on Sky Sport 24 (channel 200) and streaming on NOW. The live will be visible also on skysport.it and on the Sky Sport YouTube channel. To conduct Leo Di Bello, in the studio Giancarlo Teotino and Luca Marchetti.

When does Serie A 2023/24 start?

The start date of the 2023-24 season has already been communicated by Lega Calcio: it starts on the weekend of August 20, 2023.

When does Serie A 2023/24 end?

38 days, 380 games overall for all the verdicts: who will be champion of Italy, places for Europe, salvation and relegations. The last highly anticipated round is scheduled for the end of May, more precisely on weekend of May 26, 2024.

When will there be stops

There are a total of four stops scheduled for the championship. As usual, all to leave room for national matches and – as far as Europe is concerned – for qualifying for the 2024 European Championship which will be played at the end of the next Serie A (and which will all be live on Sky). As a reference date for the break is taken into account the Sunday where there will be no championship. As always, the national matches will be played both in the previous week and in the following days, on the indicated Sunday

First break: Sunday 10 September 2023

Second break: Sunday 15 October 2023

Third break: Sunday 19 November 2023

Fourth break: Sunday 24 March 2024

Only one midweek shift

This is what is foreseen by the Lega Serie A. After the last season interspersed with the World Cup and with four midweek rounds, we move on to the only one foreseen for the A 2023-24. It will be Wednesday 27 September 2023.

Arithmetic calendar and other criteria

Meanwhile, the Football League in a note released the criteria which will be respected for the composition of the 38 days of the next championship:

The sequence of the matches in the first round is different from that of the matches in the second round. The following criteria are taken into account when constructing the home and away match sequences:

a) there cannot be more than two pairs of consecutive matches at home and/or away per group;

b) in the event that there are two pairs of consecutive matches at home and/or away, one pair of matches must necessarily be at home and the other away.

Absolute alternation of home and away matches for the following club pairs:

EMPOLI – FIORENTINA

INTER – MILAN

JUVENTUS – TURIN

LATIUM – ROME

NAPLES – SALERNITANA

In all cases where this was possible, situations of unavailability of the field and/or concomitance with other city events of special importance were taken into account. In order to determine the individual matches, the following criteria were followed:

a) in the 1st, in the 2nd and in the 38th matchday, in the weekday shift (6th matchday) and in the matchday preceding it (5th matchday) the matches between Atalanta, Inter, Juventus, Lazio, Milan, Naples and Rome are not possible, as are the derbies of Milan, Rome and Turin and those of Campania and Tuscany; similarly, matches between the same teams, as well as derbies, are not possible on the 19th day as they could involve teams participating in the Italian Super Cup, whose matches will necessarily have to be postponed to midweek

b) all derbies must take place on different days.

The 20 protagonists of the championship

We start again from Naples champion of Italy 2022-23. No absolute rookie like last year’s Monza. Frosinone, Genoa and Cagliari arrived from B. Instead, there will no longer be the relegated Spezia, Cremonese and Sampdoria. Here is the complete list in alphabetical order:

ATALANTA

BOLOGNA

CAGLIARI

EMPOLI

FIORENTINA

FROSINONE

GENOA

INTER

JUVENTUS

LAZIO

LECCE

MILAN

MONZA

NAPOLI

ROMA

SALERNITANA

SASSUOLO

TORINO

UDINESE

VERONA

A league

All retreats and friendlies of the teams of A

Last days of vacation for Serie A players. The clubs are hard at work planning for next season and several clubs have already set the dates for the summer training camp: the newly promoted Frosinone will be the first team to restart. While waiting for the latest official news, here’s where and when the teams will start training and when the friendlies will be played in view of the 2023/24 championship

ATALANTA

Training venue: Val Seriana Date: meeting 11 July in Zingonia, from 14 to 22 July in Clusone FRIENDLY 16 July: Atalanta-Rappresentativa Città di Clusone (Clusone, 5 pm) 20 July: Atalanta-Rappresentativa Val Seriana (Clusone, 5 pm ) 22 July: Atalanta-Lugano (Clusone, 5 pm) 29 July: Bournemouth-Atalanta (Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, 4 pm) 5 August: Union Berlin-Atalanta (An der Alten Försterei in Berlin, 3.30 pm)

BOLOGNA

Retreat location: Rio Pusteria (South Tyrol) Date: from 12 to 22 July

FRIENDLY

July 16: Bologna-Rio Pusteria at 17, Fußballplatz Valles (Bolzano) July 22: Bologna-Palermo at 18, Quercia Stadium, Rovereto (Trento). 2 August Utrecht-Bologna (3.00 pm at the Sportcomplex Zoudenbalch in Koningsweg, Holland)

CAGLIARI

Retreat location: Asseminello and Chatillon (Valle d’Aosta) Date: 10-21 July Asseminello, from 24 July – 4 August Chatillon

FRIENDLY

July 21: Olbia-Cagliari (Stadium “Bruno Nespoli” in Olbia)

