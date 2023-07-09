Serie A 2023-24, what changes for the Scudetto and salvation play-offs

Some small but important regulatory changes have been decided in the last council of the Football Association regarding the dispute of the play-offs for the assignment of the Scudetto and for remaining in Serie A ahead of the 2023-24 season. The most significant concerns precisely the salvation that will no longer be decided by a one-off matchas was the case this year in Reggio Emilia between Spezia and Verona, but in two round trips with the team that will have the best standings that will play the return match at home. Instead, he remains in the dry race the eventual play-off for the assignment of the scudetto with the important variable though that the match it will be played at the home of the team with the best standings unless the Authorities decide, for logistic and public order reasons, to have it played in Rome, already home to the Italian Cup final. All play-offs will be played in 90′ matches without the dispute of overtime e with the execution of penalty kicks in the event of a draw

Here are the criteria for the detached classification

The criteria for the detached classification have also been defined. Only two teams play the play-offs. The direct clashes between the teams in question are considered: the two teams with the highest number of points won play the play-off for the Scudetto or remain in Serie A. In case of equal points in direct matches between two teams, the following criteria are considered.

Points in head to head matches; Goal difference in head to head matches; General goal difference; Total goals achieved in general; Draw.