The 24th day of the championship starts on Saturday and ends on Tuesday. Three matches on Sky: Lecce-Sassuolo on Saturday at 20.45 (live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and streaming on NOW). Sunday at 12.30 Bologna-Inter, live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and streaming on NOW. Monday at 20.45 Lazio-Sampdoria on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW

The 24th day begins on Saturday 25 February with a double appointment: Empoli-Naples at 18 and Lecce-Sassuolo at 20.45 to be followed live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and streaming on NOW. Sunday 26 at 12.30 Bologna-Inter, live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and streaming on NOW. At 15 in the field Salernitana-Monza, at 18 Udinese-Spezia and at 20.45 Milan-Atalanta. They will be played on Monday 27 February Verona-Fiorentina at 18.30 and 20.45 Lazio-Sampdoria, live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. The day ends on Tuesday with Cremonese-Rome at 18.30 and the derby between Juventus and Turin at 20.45.

Serie A players who miss matchday 24 are disqualified

There are 13 disqualified following the decisions of the Sports Judge for the 24th matchday of Serie A.

Demiral (Atalanta)

Akpro bag e Bandinelli (Empoli)

Locatelli (Juventus)

of Francis (Lecce)

Birendelli, Marlon e Rovella (Monza)

Smalling (Roma)

Bronn (Salerno)

lauriente (Sassuolo)

Biol (Udine)

Always (Torino)

