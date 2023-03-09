The championship round opens Friday March 10 at 20.45 with Spezia-Inter and continues with three games at Saturday: Empoli-Udinese at 15.00, Naples-Atalanta at 18.00 and in the evening at 20.45 Bologna-Lazio, live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and Sky Sport 4K. There Sunday sees five games with two simultaneously at 3.00pm. It starts at 12.30 with Lecce-Turinlive on Sky Sport Calcio and Sky Sport 251. The 3.00 pm matches involve two newly promoted teams: Cremonese-Florentine e Verona-Monza. At 18.00 they take the field at the Olimpico Roma e Sassuolowhile Sunday ends with Juventus–Sampdoria. The last match of the 26th day of the championship is played as a postponement of the Monday sera: Milan e Salernitana they take the field at 20.45. The match will be live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio and Sky Sport 4K.