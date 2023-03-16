Home Sports Serie A, 27th day: the matches, where to see them and the referees
Serie A, 27th day: the matches, where to see them and the referees

Serie A, 27th day: the matches, where to see them and the referees

Between Friday 17 and Sunday 19 the twenty-seventh day championship before the break for the national teams. There are two advances of the Fridayat 18.30 Sassuolo-Spezia while at 20.45 they take the field Atalanta-Empolilive on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251. The Saturday opens with Monza-Cremonese at 15.00 and continues at 18.00 with Salernitana-Bologna. In the evening, at 8.45 pm, Udinese-Milan live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K. There are five appointments of the Sunday which starts at 12.30 Sampdoria-Veronalive on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251. At 15.00 Fiorentina-Lecce e Turin-Napleswhile at 18.00 it’s time for the Rome derby, Lazio-Rome. Afterwards, the 27th day of the Italian derby closes, Inter-Juventus.

Serie A players who miss matchday 27 are disqualified

May be players who, following the decisions of the Serie A Sports Judge, will miss the 27th matchday:

  • Matías Vecino (Lazio)
  • Marash Kumbulla (Roma)
  • Ruan Tressoldi (Sassuolo)
  • Moise Kean (Juventus)
  • tomas rincon (Sampdoria)
  • Olivier Giroud (Milan)
