Serie A, 31st day: the matches, where to see them and the referees

Il thirty-first round of Serie A is spread over four days, from Friday 21 to Monday 24 April. Friday advance is Verona-Bologna, live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports. Saturday 22nd April at 3.00pm on the pitch Salernitana e Sassuoloat 18.00 it’s the turn of Lazio-Turin. Ligurian derby for Saturday night with Sampdoria-Spezia, at 20.45 live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and Sky Sport 4K. Five matches on Sunday which opens at 12.30 with Empoli-Inter, live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport and Sky Sport 4K. Two appointments at 15.00 with Monza-Fiorentina e Udinese-Cremoneseat 18.00 Milan-Lecce and at 20.45 the challenge Juventus-Naples. The championship day ends with the postponement of Monday evening Atalanta-Rome.