Home » Serie A, 31st day: the matches, where to see them and the referees
Sports

Serie A, 31st day: the matches, where to see them and the referees

by admin
Serie A, 31st day: the matches, where to see them and the referees

Il thirty-first round of Serie A is spread over four days, from Friday 21 to Monday 24 April. Friday advance is Verona-Bologna, live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports. Saturday 22nd April at 3.00pm on the pitch Salernitana e Sassuoloat 18.00 it’s the turn of Lazio-Turin. Ligurian derby for Saturday night with Sampdoria-Spezia, at 20.45 live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and Sky Sport 4K. Five matches on Sunday which opens at 12.30 with Empoli-Inter, live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport and Sky Sport 4K. Two appointments at 15.00 with Monza-Fiorentina e Udinese-Cremoneseat 18.00 Milan-Lecce and at 20.45 the challenge Juventus-Naples. The championship day ends with the postponement of Monday evening Atalanta-Rome.

Serie A players who miss matchday 31 are disqualified

Quattro players who, following the decisions of the Serie A Sports Judge, will miss matchday 31:

  • Ethan Ampadou (Spice)
  • David Calabria (Milan)
  • Danilo Cataldi (Lazio)
  • Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria)
See also  Probable formations of Sassuolo Naples

You may also like

Liaoning men’s basketball team revised the game roster...

The representatives of Třebíč approved the support for...

Milk and sports | Everything you need to...

Tyrol only needs one victory to crown it

French prospects Bilal Coulibaly and Rayan Rupert declare...

Dillon repeating Clay tragedy? Crazy provocation or achievement?...

Ibrahimovic trains in a group: he is available...

Drug tests? Just in case we suspected, and...

shoots neighbor and 6-year-old daughter

Guangsha VS Guangdong G2 list: Zhu Junlong Cummings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy