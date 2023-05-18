Serie A, 36th day: the matches, where to see them and the referees

Il thirty-sixth round of Serie A is played from Friday 19 to Monday 22 May. An early Friday at 20.45 Sassuolo-Monza live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and also Sky Sport 4K. There are three matches on Saturday with Cremonese-Bologna at 15.00, Atalanta-Verona at 18.00 and 20.45 Milan-Sampdoria live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and on Sky Sport 4K. Sunday we start at 12.30 with Lecce-Spezia on Sky Sport Calcio and Sky Sport 251, and then continue at 15.00 with Turin-Fiorentina and at 18.00 Napoli-Inter. At 20.45 on Saturday it is the turn of Udinese-Lazio. The championship round closes on Monday 22 May with two postponements: at 18.30 with Rome-Salernitana and at 20.45 Empoli-Juventus.