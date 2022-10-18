Original title: Serie A-Abraham made a point Pellegrini shot to beat Roma 1-0 Samp rose to fourth

Live broadcast, October 18th. At 0:30 am on October 18th, Beijing time, in the 10th round of Serie A, Rome played against Sampdoria. In the first half, Abraham made a point and Pellegrini scored. In the second half, neither side achieved anything, and finally Roma defeated Sampdoria 1-0 away.

In the 23rd minute, Rincon volleyed from the outside of his right foot and was held by Patricio↓ In the 39th minute, Gabbiadini hit a free kick ↓ After halftime, Roma temporarily 1-0 Sampdoria The second half begins In the 57th minute, Belotti’s burst shot was saved↓ In the 74th minute, Zaniolo’s shot was saved↓ In the 85th minute, Belotti missed the opportunity ↓ In stoppage time of the game, Zaniolo scored with a single goal, but the offside was invalid in the advanced goal↓ Lineups for both teams: Rome starting: 1-Patricio, 23-Little Mancini, 6-Smolin, 3-Ibanez, 59-Zalewski, 4-Cristante, 20-Kama Pull, 92-Salavi, 7-Pellegrini, 11-Belotti, 9-Abraham Roma Substitutes: 63-Pietro-Pol, 99-Svilar, 2-Karlsdorp, 17-Mathias-Vina, 37-Spinazzola, 65-Fili Po-Trippi, 8-Matic, 22-Zaniolo, 52-Eduardo-Boffer, 62-Volpato, 14-Shomurodov, 68-Benjamin-Tahirovich Sampdoria starting: 1-Odero, 3-Ogello, 15-Koli, 24-Bereshenski, 25-Ferrari, 4-Villar, 7-Julicic , 8-Rincon, 10-Caputo, 23-Gabiadini, 37-Leris Sampdoria substitutes: 22-Contini, 2-Amione, 13-Andre-Conte, 29-Muru, 5-Vray, 11-Sabili, 14-Ronaldo-Vie Pull, 28-Gerard-Yepes, 70-Trimboli, 18-Puseto, 27-QuagliarellaReturn to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

