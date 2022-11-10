The League has announced times and dates of the races until Easter Saturday. Some may undergo variations based on the performance of the Italians in the cups

Lega Serie A, again with the aim of facilitating fans and clubs, today announced advances and posts from the 22nd to the 29th matchday, therefore until April 8th. This time it was necessary to insert asterisks for any changes in days and times based on the progress of the Italians in the cups. “Today we have published the blocks with the days and times of the matches up to Easter – said the president Lorenzo Casini -. The scheduling of the matches, which this year takes place well in advance, as in the Premier League, is appreciated by the clubs, because it allows you to plan sports activities and ticket sales in the best possible way. And so fans know in good time the dates on which their team will play “.

22nd day — Milan-Turin, Friday 10 February at 8.45 pm (Dazn)

Empoli-Spezia, Saturday 11 February at 3 pm (Dazn)

Lecce-Rome, Saturday 11 February at 18 (Dazn)

Lazio-Atalanta, Saturday 11 February at 8.45 pm (Dazn / Sky)

Udinese-Sassuolo, Sunday 12 February at 12.30 (Dazn / Sky)

Bologna-Monza, Sunday 12 February at 3 pm (Dazn)

Juventus-Fiorentina, Sunday 12 February at 18 (Dazn)

Naples-Cremonese, Sunday 12 February at 8.45 pm (Dazn)

Verona-Salernitana, Monday 13 February at 18.30 (Dazn)

Sampdoria-Inter, Monday 13 February at 8.45 pm (Dazn / Sky)

23rd day — Sassuolo-Naples, Friday 17 February at 8.45 pm (Dazn)

Sampdoria-Bologna, Saturday 18 February at 3 pm (Dazn)

Monza-Milan, Saturday 18 February at 6 pm (Dazn)

Inter-Udinese, Saturday 18 February at 8.45 pm (Dazn / Sky)

Atalanta-Lecce, Sunday 19 February at 12.30 (Dazn / Sky)

Fiorentina-Empoli, Sunday 19 February at 3 pm (Dazn)

Salernitana-Lazio, Sunday 19 February at 3 pm (Dazn)

Spezia-Juventus, Sunday 19 February at 18 (Dazn)

Rome-Verona, Sunday 19 February at 8.45 pm (Dazn)

24th day — Empoli-Naples, Saturday 25 February at 18 (Dazn)

Lecce-Sassuolo, Saturday 25 February at 8.45 pm (Dazn / Sky)

Bologna v Inter, Sunday 26 February at 12.30 (Dazn / Sky)

Salernitana-Monza, Sunday 26 February at 3 pm (Dazn)

Udinese-Spezia, Sunday 26 February at 6 pm (Dazn)

Milan-Atalanta, Sunday 26 February at 8.45 pm (Dazn)

Verona-Fiorentina, Monday 27 February at 18.30 (Dazn)

Lazio-Sampdoria, Monday 27 February at 8.45 pm (Dazn / Sky)

Cremonese-Rome, Tuesday 28 February at 18.30 (Dazn)

Juventus-Turin, Tuesday 28 February at 8.45 pm (Dazn)

25th day — Napoli-Lazio *, Friday 3 March at 8.45 pm (Dazn)

Monza-Empoli, Saturday 4 March at 3 pm (Dazn)

Atalanta-Udinese *, Saturday 4 March at 6 pm (Dazn)

Fiorentina-Milan, Saturday 4 March at 8.45 pm (Dazn / Sky)

Spezia-Verona, Sunday 5 March at 12.30 (Dazn / Sky)

Sampdoria-Salernitana, Sunday 5 March at 3 pm (Dazn)

Inter-Lecce, Sunday 5 March at 6 pm (Dazn)

Roma-Juventus, Sunday 5 March at 8.45 pm (Dazn)

Sassuolo-Cremonese, Monday 6 March at 6.30 pm (Dazn)

Turin-Bologna, Monday 6 March at 8.45 pm (Dazn / Sky)

* without prejudice to any rescheduling based on European competitions and the Italian Cup

26th day — Spezia-Inter, Friday 10 March at 8.45 pm (Dazn)

Empoli-Udinese, Saturday 11 March at 3 pm (Dazn)

Napoli-Atalanta, Saturday 11 March at 6 pm (Dazn)

Bologna-Lazio *, Saturday 11 March at 8.45 pm (Dazn / Sky)

Lecce-Turin, Sunday 12 March at 12.30 (Dazn / Sky)

Cremonese-Fiorentina, Sunday 12 March at 3 pm (Dazn)

Verona-Monza *, Sunday 12 March at 3 pm (Dazn)

Rome-Sassuolo, Sunday 12 March at 6 pm (Dazn)

Juventus-Sampdoria, Sunday 13 March at 8.45 pm (Dazn)

Milan-Salernitana, Monday 13 March at 8.45 pm (Dazn / Sky)

* without prejudice to any rescheduling based on European competitions and the Italian Cup

27th day — Sassuolo-Spezia, Friday 17 March at 18.30 (Dazn)

Atalanta-Empoli, Friday 17 March at 8.45 pm (Dazn / Sky)

Monza-Cremonese, Saturday 18 March at 3 pm (Dazn)

Salernitana-Bologna, Saturday 18 March at 18 (Dazn)

Udinese-Milan, Saturday 18 March at 8.45 pm (Dazn / Sky)

Sampdoria-Verona, Sunday 19 March at 12.30 (Dazn / Sky)

Fiorentina-Lecce, Sunday 19 March at 3 pm (Dazn)

Turin-Naples, Sunday 19 March at 3 pm (Dazn)

Lazio-Rome, Sunday 19 March at 18 (Dazn)

Inter-Juventus, Sunday 19 March at 8.45 pm (Dazn)

Matchday 28 ** — Spezia-Salernitana, Saturday 1 April at 3 pm

Inter-Fiorentina, Saturday 1 April at 6 pm

Juventus-Verona, Saturday 1 April at 8.45 pm

Cremonese-Atalanta, Sunday 2 April at 12.30

Monza-Lazio, Sunday 2 April at 3 pm

Sassuolo-Turin, Sunday 2 April at 3 pm

Roma-Sampdoria, Sunday 2 April at 6 pm

Napoli-Milan, Sunday 2 April at 8.45 pm

Empoli-Lecce, Monday 3 April at 18.30

Bologna-Udinese, Monday 3 April at 8.45 pm

** without prejudice to any rescheduling based on European competitions and the Italian Cup. The licensees of the day will be announced on March 21, 2023

29th day — Lecce-Naples *, Saturday 8 April at 12.30 (Dazn)

Udinese-Monza, Saturday 8 April at 12.30 (Dazn / Sky)

Fiorentina-Spezia, Saturday 8 April 2.30 pm (Dazn)

Salernitana-Inter *, Saturday 8 April 2.30 pm (Dazn)

Milan-Empoli *, Saturday 8 April at 4.30 pm (Dazn / Sky)

Sampdoria-Cremonese, Saturday 8 April at 4.30 pm (Dazn)

Atalanta-Bologna, Saturday 8 April at 18.30 (Dazn / Sky)

Turin-Rome, Saturday 8 April at 18.30 (Dazn)

Verona-Sassuolo, Saturday 8 April at 8.45 pm (Dazn)

Lazio-Juventus, Saturday 8 April at 8.45 pm (Dazn)

* without prejudice to any rescheduling based on European competitions and the Italian Cup

