Home Sports Serie A, agreement between Dazn and Tim on rights. Now new agreement with Sky – Sport – Football
Sports

Serie A, agreement between Dazn and Tim on rights. Now new agreement with Sky – Sport – Football

by admin
Serie A, agreement between Dazn and Tim on rights. Now new agreement with Sky – Sport – Football

Rome, 3 August 2022 – Breakthrough regarding i rights of the transmission in streaming of the A league. When the countdown for the start of the next championship has now reached -10, with the first two matches of the first day Milan-Udinese and Sampdoria-Atalanta scheduled for Saturday 13 August at 18.30, the news arrives that Dazn e Tim they would reach an agreement that would lead to the A league to be visible in streaming no longer only on Timvision.

As reported by the online version of Il Sole 24 Ore, only the signature by Tim’s board of directors for the overcoming of exclusivity originally agreed between the parties: in essence, the Dazn app could be used by other set top boxes other than Tim’s, such as that of Sky (with Sky Q) with which an agreement will be needed that could arrive in the next few days, before the start of the season.

How would the deal between Dazn and Tim change? Given the loss of exclusivity, the new agreement will result in a discount (about 90-100 million euros) compared to the figure (about 340 million euros, plus other fees to reach 410 million per year ).

See also  The "Pavese" remains in A2 Arianna Grillo drags the girls to safety

You may also like

FEI Dressage and Horseback Gymnastics World Championships Medal...

Cycling, Vuelta Burgos: Roosen wins. Jumbo takes it...

The Chinese wrestling men’s competition in the 17th...

The new life of Fabregas The world champion...

The 3rd China Middle School Hockey Championship kicks...

Night Shanghai · Yuedong

Juve, Pogba and the decision on the injury:...

Decatur Rare: I would give my all to...

Rapaccioli, escape and winning blitz in the Novarese...

The 2022 National Youth Women’s Football Invitational Tournament...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy