Rome, 3 August 2022 – Breakthrough regarding i rights of the transmission in streaming of the A league. When the countdown for the start of the next championship has now reached -10, with the first two matches of the first day Milan-Udinese and Sampdoria-Atalanta scheduled for Saturday 13 August at 18.30, the news arrives that Dazn e Tim they would reach an agreement that would lead to the A league to be visible in streaming no longer only on Timvision.

As reported by the online version of Il Sole 24 Ore, only the signature by Tim’s board of directors for the overcoming of exclusivity originally agreed between the parties: in essence, the Dazn app could be used by other set top boxes other than Tim’s, such as that of Sky (with Sky Q) with which an agreement will be needed that could arrive in the next few days, before the start of the season.

How would the deal between Dazn and Tim change? Given the loss of exclusivity, the new agreement will result in a discount (about 90-100 million euros) compared to the figure (about 340 million euros, plus other fees to reach 410 million per year ).