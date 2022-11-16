Home Sports Serie A and the World Cup, Juve have an advantage having 11. Tackle, by Vocalelli
Sports

Serie A and the World Cup, Juve have an advantage having 11. Tackle, by Vocalelli

by admin
Serie A and the World Cup, Juve have an advantage having 11. Tackle, by Vocalelli

Juve have more players involved in the national team than their rivals. A problem? Not necessarily. Because in January…

There is no doubt that Napoli have dominated this first part of the championship, managing to combine – in defiance of many discussions – good play and results. His was an extraordinary march that created a clear gap with the competition. The gaps are considerable, certainly due to some lack of the antagonists but also and above all because Spalletti and him were able to put on a fabulous series of successes, with a rhythm that – if maintained – could lead the blue team to an impressive number of points .

See also  Udinese bench: Pozzo's decision on Gotti's future over the weekend

You may also like

Chinese Basketball Association: Du Feng resigns as Chinese...

National team, Albania-Italy: Mancini’s words on the eve

Cycling, Van Aert: the goal is the cyclo-cross...

Di Francesco: “In my second year, the transfer...

Women’s Italy still ko: Northern Ireland wins 1-0

France, Nkunku injured: miss the World Cup

Atp Finals, Ruud beats Fritz and is in...

Cristiano Ronaldo on English TV talks about the...

Juventus, interview with Rabiot: “With Chiesa and Pogba...

Zhang Weili regains UFC gold belt-Sports-中工网

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy