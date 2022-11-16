There is no doubt that Napoli have dominated this first part of the championship, managing to combine – in defiance of many discussions – good play and results. His was an extraordinary march that created a clear gap with the competition. The gaps are considerable, certainly due to some lack of the antagonists but also and above all because Spalletti and him were able to put on a fabulous series of successes, with a rhythm that – if maintained – could lead the blue team to an impressive number of points .