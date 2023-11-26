Home » Serie A: at 3pm Frosinone-Genoa and Empoli-Sassuolo LIVE – Football
Serie A: at 3pm Frosinone-Genoa and Empoli-Sassuolo LIVE – Football

On the pitch at 3pm Frosinone-Genoa and Empoli-Sassuolo LIVE

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino counts the absentees ahead of Sunday’s match in Frosinone. Given the recovered Messias “he is not in full condition but he has a great desire to return and he has demonstrated this in recent days. But I will have to make some assessments because he is too important a player for us starting from Sunday’s playing time”, he will have to do without by Gudmundsson, Retegui, Ekuban, Bani and Jagiello.
“We have absences from a numerical and quality point of view – underlined Gilardino – but at the same time I trust in those who are there. I am convinced that a great commander together with his great troop must know how to navigate both with the wind in favor and with the wind against It is essential to have a very specific objective and goal.”

