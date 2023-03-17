news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 17 – Atalanta beat Empoli 2-1 in advance of the 27th matchday of Serie A. In Bergamo, the Nerazzurri had to come back after Ebuehi’s goal late in the first half , succeeding with goals in the second half from De Roon and Hojlund, his seventh hit of the season. Gasperini’s team rises to 45 points, the Tuscans remain at 28 after having suffered the fourth defeat in a row. (HANDLE).

