Serie A: Atalanta-Roma – Football

news-txt”>

Josè Mourinho will touch one hundred benches with Roma, and he will do it in Bergamo against Atalanta, four days after the struggles in the Europa League against Feyenoord. Thursday’s match that took both Wijnaldum and Smalling off Special One in one fell swoop, both stopped due to an injury to the flexor of the left thigh, but with the central defender who will need more time to recover. The first estimates speak of about 20 days in the infirmary, due to a stoppage that will force the Englishman to miss, in addition to the match against Atalanta, certainly those against Milan, Monza and Inter.

In Trigoria, the hope is to have him back for the semi-finals of the Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen (at the latest for the second leg), but in the meantime Mourinho will have to do without him, with Llorente in his place and Ibanez ready to climb in the center as deputy for Smalling . In the championship, so far, the Special One has had to give up Smalling only once (against Cremonese, losing 2-1), making the Englishman the second most used outfield player in Serie A after Di Lorenzo of Napoli. This is why the match will be a sort of ‘crash test’ for the Giallorossi who in the meantime continue to chase a placement in the Champions League.

After Thursday’s efforts, however, Mourinho is also thinking about some other substitutions and if Dybala, like Abraham, return from the first minute, there could be a rest shift for Spinazzola, inserting El Shaarawy as fifth on the left. In the middle of the field there is a ballot between Bove and Matic (probably the former will play from the start), while more overtime is expected for Pellegrini and Cristante.