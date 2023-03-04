news-txt”>

On the field Atalanta Udinese DIRECT at 18 for the 25th day of Serie A

CLASSIFICATION

THE FRAMEWORK OF THE 25TH DAY

Eve

Atalanta on the eve of the match against Udinese also loses José Palomino. After the other defender Giorgio Scalvini was stopped due to a sprained right ankle, the Nerazzurri announced that following checks carried out yesterday evening, the Argentinian was suffering from distracting sequelae to his left adductor. Palomino had already missed the matches against Sampdoria and Sassuolo due to a minor injury to a hamstring.

“We have to go to Bergamo to play our match, otherwise there will most likely be no result. We go onto the field with great impetus and healthy ruthlessness, respecting our opponents.” This was assured by Andrea Sottil, to the Udinese TV cameras, on the eve of the away match against Atalanta. “As regards my words after the match against Spezia – he added -, I have a frank and transparent relationship with the boys and they know it. We said it face to face many times and my words were the same in that one. circumstance. In normal life I’m not a fake person, sometimes you can agree or disagree, but for me it’s the best way to go. The guys, and I had no doubts, they all agree with me “. As for the opponents, “it’s always a good game against Atalanta, they play total, fast and physical football. We’ve prepared well, we know their strengths but also where to go and hit them. We have to put our game mentality into play Tucu Pereyra has some aches and pains but he’s gritting his teeth. He’ll be available.”