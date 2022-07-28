Bologna, 27 July 2022 – A little more than a month after the exciting final between Milan and Bologna which handed over the Scudetto to Olimpia, Legabasket is already looking forward to next season and today has made official the Calendar of next Serie A championship. The starting tapes will be cut on 2nd October and the Italian champions Olimpia Milano will immediately start with the derby against Germani Brescia of the former red and white Amedeo Della Valle, who just yesterday returned to biancoblu after a few weeks. Virtus is expected from the debut against Naples, while the two promoted Givova Scafati and Tezenis Verona will wet their return to the top flight with the challenges respectively against Umana Reyer Venezia and Happy Casa Brindisi

The Milan-Bologna super-challenge and the other dates of the season

To see the remake of the last two championship finals, we will have to wait for the beginning of 2023 and precisely on January 2 when, on the occasion of the 13th round, Virtus Segafredo Bologna e Armani AX Milan they will compete at the Segafredo Arena. The return to Milan is instead set for March 19. Other key events of the season include the Super Cupwhich will be a forerunner and will see Olimpia Milano, Virtus Bologna, Dinamo Sassari and Bertram Tortona as protagonists on 28 and 29 September, and Final Eight of the Italian Cup which will be played from 15 to 19 February. The regular season will end on May 7th while the playoffs, which will be played with the same format as last year (quarter and semifinal best of five games and final best of seven), will start based on the end of the European cups (Euroleague starts on 6 and 7 October) . Finally, there will be two breaks dedicated to national teamsone from 7 to 17 November 2022 and the other from 20 to 28 February 2023.