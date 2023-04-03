news-txt”>

Bologna-Udinese ends 3-0 THE breaking latest news

ANSA.it Goals: in the pt 3′ Posch, 12′ Moro; in st 4′ Barrow (ANSA)

In the 3rd minute Posch’s goal. Sensational goal by the Bologna defender: action that takes place on the left with Soriano who crosses in the centre, but the ball is removed by the Friulian defense outside the area on the feet of Barrow, who supports laterally for Posch, who strikes from 30 meters with a right neck and sends the ball under the crossbar, with Silvestri deceived by the trajectory.

On 12′ the doubling of Moro. Lost ball by Udinese in the restart, with Schouten anticipating Lovric and with Barrow serving Moro. The rossoblù midfielder reaches the edge of the area, fakes a shot with his left foot and returns with his right foot, then finishes low at the near post, beating Silvestri and signing the double goal.

Al 49′ va in gol Barrow. Great action from Bologna: Barrow starts the action in midfield by verticalizing on the left for Kyriakopoulos who reaches the back and crosses in tow for Moro. The rossoblù midfielder feints the shot, moves it with his heel and leaves for the arrival of Barrow, who kicks a penalty on the move and beats Silvestri on the right post.