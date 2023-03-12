Bologna-Lazio ends 0-0 on matchday 26 of A league. At Dall’Ara the formations of Thiago Motta e you Maurice Sarri they canceled each other out in a match stingy with scoring chances. The most striking happened to the rossoblùs with Ferguson who in the 28th minute hit a pole from a few steps. For the Lazioreturning from three consecutive victories in the championship and from the European commitment, a missed opportunity to climb to second place behind Napoli.

THE MATCH

Dall’Ara’s ninety minutes weren’t unforgettable, on the contrary. Bologna and Lazio, for different reasons, they didn’t go beyond 0-0 and the feeling is that in the end both were fine with it. There Laziophysically and mentally tired by the European commitment, confirmed the difficulties of managing the double route, while the Bologna she didn’t know how to capitalize on the (few) goal chances she created, again lacking in incisiveness in the last few metres. With this point, Lazio did not overtake Inter in second place, while Bologna did not fuel their European dreams by only a small step closer to seventh-placed Atalanta.

The contest was blocked in the middle of the field, especially in the second half where the only noteworthy occasion came in the 82nd minute with a right-footed shot from the edge of the post by Barrow, however, which arrived after a mess in the dribble of the Lazio defenders. In fact, both Motta and Sarri spent the best cartridges in the first half when the match, still at a low pace, seemed to be able to give some more ideas. After two potential chances for Barrow, he lined up in central attack with Arnautovic on the bench e Orsolini injured, Lazio responded with a diagonal shot to the side of Pedro. In the 28th minute the palo in Ferguson a few steps away from Provedel, an occasion devoured more than an unfortunate episode and after a deflected shot for a corner by Provedel on Barrow, Lazio came close to taking the lead in the first half with a double save by Skorupski first on Luis Alberto and then on Felipe Anderson.

A blaze, or rather a flame, that of the Biancocelesti which quickly went out in the second half of the Dall’Ara for a draw that satisfies everyone without really being of any use to anyone.



REPORT CARDS

Cambiaso 6.5 – He’s now a fixed point in Motta’s four-man defense and against Lazio he demonstrates why. Match of technical and tactical personality, without overdoing it but without conceding a single meter to the opponents.

Ferguson 5,5 – The post denied him the goal in the first half, but it was more a mistake in front of goal than simple bad luck. For the rest he used to have a good game of substance on the trocar, but with little quality in the last choice.

Pedro 6 – Technically the cleanest and potentially the most dangerous in Lazio with its cornering. A diagonal to the side and a lot of movement without finding the winning conclusion.

Zaccagni 5 – The best period of form is a memory, even against Bologna he messed up a lot in the choices in the hot area of ​​the pitch. In the second half he goes into reserve quickly losing his lucidity.

—

THE TABLE

BOLOGNA-LAZIO 0-0

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski 6.5; Posch 6, Soumaoro 6.5, Lucumì 6, Cambiaso 6.5; Moro 6 (17’st Pythia 6), Schouten 6 (17’st Medel 6); Aebischer 5.5 (35′ st Soriano sv), Ferguson 5.5, Kyriakopoulos 6 (12′ st Zirkzee 5.5); Barrow 6.5. Disp.: Bardi, Ravaglia, Sosa, Bonifazi, Lykogiannis, De Silvestri, Arnautovic, Samsone. All.: Motta



Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Casale 6.5, Romagnoli 6, Hysaj 6; Milinkovic-Savic 6, Vecino 5.5, Luis Alberto 5.5 (18′ st Basic 6); Pedro 6 (35′ st Cancellieri sv), F. Anderson 5.5, Zaccagni 5. Available: Maximiano, Adamonis, Pellegrini, Patric, Radu, Gila, Antonio, Romero, Cataldi, Bertini, Fares. Herds: Sarri 5.5.



Referee: Maresca



Scorers: –



Ammonite yourself: Moro, Ferguson (B); Hysaj, Vecino, Zaccagni (L)



Expelled: Nobody



—

OPTA STATISTICS

Lazio have reached 15 clean sheets this season in Serie A: only Barcelona (18) has done better in the top 5 European leagues.



Lazio have recorded nine away clean sheets in Serie A this year, a new record for the Biancocelesti in a single season of the competition.



Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has finished a Serie A match without making any shots after 14 straight matches with at least one shot in the competition.



Musa Barrow made eight shots in the game against Lazio, as many as he scored in the previous nine Serie A games overall – Only on one other occasion had the Bologna forward registered more shots against a single opponent in the competition in his career ( 10 vs Lecce on 26 July 2020).



After six games without registering any “X” sign Bologna and Lazio finished a direct clash in Serie A as draws: the last draw between the two teams in the competition was a 2-2 in October 2019, while the last 0- 0 was dated January 2014.



Bologna have hit 11 of the posts this season in Serie A, fewer than only Napoli and Roma (13 each) in the competition.



Bologna made nine shots in the first half against Lazio: the Bolognese had recorded more shots in the first half of the game this season in Serie A only on 27 January against Spezia (11).



Andrea Cambiaso is the player who has touched the most balls in the match against Lazio (102): for the winger it is the match with the most touches made in his career in Serie A.