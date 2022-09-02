Arnautovic on a penalty brings the rossoblù forward, the grenades react and push in vain. But when it seemed over, the Senegalese goal arrived

Marko Arnautovic’s third ring in Serie A is not enough for Bologna to score the first 3 points of the season. Dia’s flash in the 88th minute denies Mihajlovic’s team the joy of victory and gives Nicola’s Salernitana a smile, after a good performance. Al Dall’Ara wins the balance: it ends 1-1.

equilibrium — Emotions and no goals in the first 45 ‘. Bologna starts well and tries on 4 ‘with Sansone’s right from the trocar, deflected for a corner by Sepe. Nicola’s team responds immediately with Dia’s header, good at closing a nice triangulation with Coulibaly: this time it is Skorupski who touches for a corner. A few pauses, a pleasant rhythm: Salernitana plays and from the trocar upwards she makes it clear that she can hurt, Mihajlovic’s team holds up. At 22 ‘, the colossal opportunity is for the grenade and comes from a recovery of Coulibaly on Medel: the ’96 class leans in the area, Soumaoro sings on the ball but lacks the impact and deceives Dia, already ready to exult. A minute later Samson takes the stage: first he sows Fazio and tries from the edge with his right (high), after a percussion through the central streets. At 36 ‘he is still dangerous by Skorupski’s parts, with a cross-shot that does not find Arnautovic’s winning deviation, while at 41’ he has the best chance of the first fraction on his feet. After a wrong back pass from Dia, the rossoblù “10” is face to face with Sepe but hits him in full. See also The Iervolino-Sabatini case: commissions must be regulated

back and forth — The hosts return to the field with three changes and a new attitude. Out Cambiaso, Kasius and Vignato, in Lykogiannis, De Silvestri and Soriano. At 50 ‘the first ring: Lucumi launches Sansone at the net, Gyömber knocks him out in the area. Penalty. From eleven meters Arnautovic is glacial, displaces Sepe and scores 1-0 with his third center in the league. Change also for Nicola, with Candreva and Botheim in the fray in place of Bradaric and Bonazzoli. At 72 ‘the rossoblù are still dangerous with the personal action of Arnautovic, who in front of Sepe is imprecise in serving Samson and spoils the potential doubling on the most beautiful. In the Emilians, space for Orsolini and Aebischer in place of Samson and Dominguez. Among the Campania, Valencia enters in place of Bronn. The rhythms are lowered with the passing of the minutes, despite the substitutions. Close to ’90, here is the equal of Dia, good at exploiting Skorupski’s rejection on Candreva’s left and fixing the score at 1-1. Second draw in 4 games for Mihajlovic’s Bologna, Nicola’s Salernitana rises to 5 and is in the middle of the table.

September 1, 2022

