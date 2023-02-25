Between Saturday 25 and Tuesday 28 February, appointment with the 24th day of Serie A. Saturday from 20.45 appointment with Lecce-Sassuolo are Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW ; continue on Sunday from 12.30 con Bologna-Inter are Sky Sports One, Sky Sports Soccer, Sky Sports 251, Sky Sports 4K and in streaming su NOW. Monday evening will be the turn of Lazio-Sampdoria are Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K e in streaming su NOW .

Sky Sports studios

Saturday appointment with “Sky Calcio the Original”, conducted by Alessandro Bonan, with Gianluca Di Marzio, Veronica Baldaccini, Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Condò and Aldo Serena. On Sunday, Giorgia Cenni drives “The House of Sport Day” to deepen the themes of the 12.30 match, together with Stefano De Grandis, Giancarlo Marocchi and Lorenzo Minotti in connection from Bologna. Sunday from 18.30 to 19.30 on Sky Sport 24, Sara Benci leads “Goleador – Goal Time”, the broadcast dedicated to Serie A goals, with the “Gol Collection” and the “SkyLights” of the matches played up to that moment, the interviews, the connections with the correspondents, the first comments, the previews of the evening and the Sky talents Sport. The program will also have a night version, with all the Serie A goals of the day and beyond. Sunday evening closes with Fabio Caressa and his “Sky Football Club”, with Beppe Bergomi, Luca Marchegiani, Paolo Di Canio and Marco Bucciantini. In the news space, Federica Frola. Within the programme, all the images from the day of Serie A and the “SkyLights” of the Sunday evening match starting at 10.50pm. Come back on Monday”The House of Sports Night”with Federica Masolin, Fabio Tavelli and Massimo Marianella to talk about the themes of the postponement of Mondays.