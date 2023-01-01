Home Sports Serie A, Caputo at Empoli: it’s official. And Lammers goes to Sampdoria
The Apulian striker leaves the Sampdoria club and returns to Tuscany after more than three years on loan with the right to buy. Stankovic asks the Dutchman for goals to save himself

Now it’s also official. Francesco Caputo known as “Ciccio” returns to Empoli. Reverse path for Sam Lammers, who goes to Sampdoria. After days of negotiations, the official announcement arrived before the start of the transfer market. So much so that the striker of Apulian origin (he was born in Altamura, in the province of Bari) has already trained today with the Tuscans, in view of the away match in Udine (4 January, 8.45pm).

In Empoli, moreover, Caputo lived two of the best seasons of his long career, which began with Antonio Conte’s Bari among the professionals in 2008-09. The striker contributed, under the orders of Aurelio Andreazzoli – who had replaced Vincenzo Vivarini in the running -, with 27 goals, to his return to Serie A in 2017-18 and to his salvation in the top division the following season, before moving on to Sassuolo. With the yes from Paolo Zanetti, coach of the Tuscans, Caputo – who for years has also started an entrepreneurial activity for the production of Pagnotta beer – the attacker is back in the shadow of Castellani with the loan formula with an obligation to buy upon reaching salvation, which will extend the agreement for another two years.

Sam Lammers, the Dutch striker owned by Atalanta, went on dry loan to Sampdoria, who with Empoli scored 14 appearances and one goal (in the 2-2 draw with Salernitana) for 882 minutes overall. Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic has been asking him for goals since the away match at Sassuolo on 4 January to chase a salvation, at the moment, very difficult to achieve.

