President and CEO who, instead of collaborating, argue over stamped papers. No company could work like this, and indeed the A league not doing very well: in Football League have come to the point that the president Lorenzo Casini threatens measures against the ad Louis DeSiervojust as this is dealing with the ban on tv rights more delicate than the last decade, on which depends the survival of the whole bandwagon.

The umpteenth Intestinal feud, which risks turning into the usual own goal. The reasons are always the same: wars of power, personal envies, a botched statute – the one written during the commissioning of Malagò, who has doubled his posts, however leaving all the power in the hands of the assembly of twenty presidents – making Serie A ungovernable. This time the fuse was an interview given to the newspaper The Republic last February 15 by De Siervo, in which the CEO addresses various topics, including sacrosanct declarations on TV rights and piracy and other more unfortunate jokes about penalty at the Juventus to be “reconsidered”. An all-out interview which, however, Casini did not like. Enough to even write one official letter of reprimand, to underline how the legal representation of the League belongs to the president and therefore also the official releases, at least to be agreed. De Siervo answered like him to reiterate the correctness of his actions, putting his lawyer in the middle. As if that weren’t enough, it seems there was also forwarding for mistake of an email, with some personal comments unflattering, which infuriated Casini.

Result: the two leaders of Serie A – who have never been particularly taken since day one – exactly one year ago these days, Casini was elected with a very narrow majority, supported by the consortium of lotDe Laurentiis e Committed – are now at an all-time low. At first Casini would even have ventilated the dismissal for just cause, simply impossible, because there are no extremes and because in any case De Siervo’s contract is armored. Now he would like to obtain at least one provision, some censorship o Suspension, which seems no less unlikely. Waiting for statute reformwhich Casini himself is working on, and which, in addition to contemplating the creation of the famous “media company” as anticipated by the Fact, could aim to reduce the powers of the CEO.

What is certain is that this internal struggle is not good for anyone. Serie A, always divided between gangs in the assembly of presidents, finds itself split in two as well in the governancein a moment of crisis where it would need unity and clear choices. THE macroeconomic data they are disastrous and on the horizon there is the very delicate ban on TV rights, which De Siervo himself is working on: trying to delegitimize it now doesn’t seem like a great idea. Much more than a couple of letters on headed paper, the CEO’s future depends precisely on the outcome of the match: several clubs are ready to put him in their sights in case of failurebut also to roll out red carpets for him if he were to be able to replicate the miracle of the last lap, and collect that billion euros per season that keeps Serie A going.

Twitter: @lVendemiale