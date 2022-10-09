Original title: Serie A comprehensive: AC Milan beat Juventus Inter Milan to beat Sassuolo

Xinhua News Agency, Rome, October 8 (Li Mengqing) The ninth round of the Italian Football League kicked off on the 8th. AC Milan defeated Juventus 2:0 at home, Inter Milan beat Sassuolo 2:1 away, Dzeko ” Double beep”.

AC Milan, who had just suffered a defeat in the Champions League, was not in an ideal state, and many players were absent due to injuries. However, AC Milan still broke the deadlock at the end of the first half. Giroud’s shot hit his teammate Tomori in front of the goal and accidentally formed an assist. The latter turned around and blasted the goal.

In the 55th minute, after Dias’s midfielder succeeded in stealing, he ran through several people and shot vigorously in the penalty area. Although Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny touched the ball, he failed to prevent the ball from flying into the net. In the end, AC Milan 2 :0 win over Juventus.

AC Milan coach Pioli said after the game: “We attacked wide enough, so we succeeded in dispersing Juventus’ defense, and we were also very stable in the midfield.”

Inter Milan won 2-1 with Dzeko's two goals in the away game against Sassuolo. In another game, Bologna drew 1-1 with Sampdoria at home. (Finish)

