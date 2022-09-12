Original title: Serie A comprehensive | Juventus pin Salerni Tanamilik lore was blown

Xinhua| , Milik’s lore ball was blown, and the two teams received a total of 4 red cards.

On September 11, Juventus player Vlahovic (right) and Salernitana player Daniliuk competed in the game.Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Federico Tardito)

Although the “Old Lady” started the attack very violently, it was the visiting team who came out on top in the 17th minute. Candreva received a pass from his teammate Marzocchi and scored from close range. During stoppage time in the first half, Juventus defender Bremer handballed a point, Pjantek made a penalty, and the visiting team led 2:0.

After changing sides and fighting again, Juventus made adjustments. After Milik replaced Keane, the team increased some threats on the field. In the 50th minute, Bremer received an assist from Krstic and scored a header, pulling back a point for Juventus. Although there have been attempts since then, the home team did not use a penalty kick until stoppage time and Bonucci scored a goal. A few minutes later, Milik scored with a header. He thought he had scored a lore. He took off his clothes to celebrate and received a second yellow card and was sent off. At this time, VAR (video assistant referee) stated that the goal was invalid because Bonucci was in an offside position to interfere with the game. This penalty aroused strong dissatisfaction from the Juventus team. During the debate, coach Allegri, Cuadrado and Facio of the visiting team were sent off consecutively with red cards, and the final score was fixed at 2:2.

On September 11, Juventus player Bonucci (middle) scored in the game.Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Federico Tardito)

Atalanta drew 1:1 with “promoted” Cremonese at home, ending the winning streak. Lazio beat Verona 2-0 at home, with Immobile and Alberto scoring a goal each.

In the other games, Udinese reversed the ten-man Sassuolo 3:1 away, and Beto doubled. Bologna beat Fiorentina 2-1 at home. Lecce drew 1:1 with Monza at home.

