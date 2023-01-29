Home Sports Serie A Comprehensive: Lautaro scored twice, Inter Milan reversed Cremonese_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net
　　original title:Serie A roundup: Lautaro scores twice, Inter Milan reverses Cremonese

The 20th round of the Italian Football League continued on the 28th. With Lautaro scoring twice, Inter Milan reversed Cremonese 2:1 away.

Inter Milan lost to Empoli at home in the last round of the league. Defender Skriniar received a red card in the game and was suspended. In addition, the two midfielders Barrera and Brozovic were also absent from the contest with Cremonese that day.

After the opening, Inter Milan suppressed the opponent on the offensive, but it was the opponent who scored first. In the 11th minute, Oaklake blasted a “world wave” from outside the penalty area and went straight to the dead corner. Inter Milan equalized the score in the 21st minute, Dzeko’s shot was blocked, and Lautaro succeeded with a supplementary shot. Since then, Inter Milan’s offensive has not diminished, but in the face of the home team’s strict defense, it has been unable to attack for a long time.

After changing sides and fighting again, the Nerazzurri finally scored an overtake goal in the 65th minute by Lautaro. He received Dzeko’s through ball in the penalty area and scored with a strong shot, helping Inter Milan win 2:1.

Atalanta beat Sampdoria 2-0 that day. Meller and Lookman each scored a goal in the first and second halves. Samp suffered a five-game losing streak in all competitions.

In the other game of the day, Empoli drew 2:2 with Torino at home. (Li Mengqing)

