Home Sports Serie A: Cremonese-Fiorentina 2-1 – Football
Sports

Serie A: Cremonese-Fiorentina 2-1 – Football

by admin
Serie A: Cremonese-Fiorentina 2-1 – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – Cremonese beat Roma 2-1 in a postponement of the 24th day of Serie A, conquering their first victory of the season. At Zini, the Grigiorossi took the lead through Tsadjout in the first half. At the start of the second half, the guests’ coach, Josè Mourinho, was sent off. Spinazzola equalized for Roma in the 26th minute, but in the final Daniel Ciofani, from a penalty, gave the home fans their first joy. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy