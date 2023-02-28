news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – Cremonese beat Roma 2-1 in a postponement of the 24th day of Serie A, conquering their first victory of the season. At Zini, the Grigiorossi took the lead through Tsadjout in the first half. At the start of the second half, the guests’ coach, Josè Mourinho, was sent off. Spinazzola equalized for Roma in the 26th minute, but in the final Daniel Ciofani, from a penalty, gave the home fans their first joy. (HANDLE).

