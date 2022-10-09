Original title: Serie A-Dias walks thousands of miles and rides Tomori alone to score Milan 2-0 Juventus

At 0:00 on October 9th, Beijing time, the 9th round of the 2022-2023 Serie A season kicked off. The defending champion AC Milan faced Juventus at the San Siro Stadium. After 90 minutes of fierce battle, AC Milan beat Juventus 2-0 at home, tied Naples and Atlanta in the standings, and temporarily ranked second with the disadvantage of goal difference. Before the end of the first half, Tomori opened the scoring for AC Milan with a corner kick. In the 54th minute, Dias used Juventus to return a mistake and staged a thousand-mile ride alone to seal the victory. In addition, Leo had two shots that hit the post.

In this game, AC Milan coach Pioli changed his formation from a regular formation of 4-2-3-1 to a Christmas tree formation of 4-3-2-1. Niang, Kjaer, Sallemarques, Messias and Ibrahimovic are out due to injuries; for Juventus, Di Maria is suspended, Pogba and Chiesa are out due to injuries, Vlahovic is partnered with Mi Lick destroys the city and pulls out the village. In the 3rd minute, Dias made the ball, and the right shot from the top of the arc in Teo’s penalty area was blocked by the defender. Then Juventus quickly counterattacked, Cuadrado made a cross from the right side of the penalty area, and Kostic volleyed before the penalty point. Blocked by a defensive player. In the 9th minute, Vlahovic passed the ball, and Cuadrado shot a low shot from the right rib of the penalty area, slightly wide of the right post. In the 11th minute, Special Olympics attempted a long shot from the top of the penalty area, and the ball missed the left post.

In the 12th minute, Cuadrado made a cross from the right in the frontcourt, Vlahovic deliberately missed the front point, and Milik’s volley before the penalty point was confiscated by AC Milan goalkeeper Tata Rusanu. In the 13th minute, Bremer passed the ball, Danilo shot a low shot from the right corner of the top of the penalty area, and the ball missed the left post slightly. In the 20th minute, Tonali made a cross from the right corner, Kalulu headed the ball, Leo shot from the back, and the ball hit the left post and popped out. In the 21st minute, Cuadrado made a cross from the right side of the penalty area, and Kostic’s shot in front of the penalty area was blocked by the defender. In the 25th minute, Cuadrado received a yellow card for a tactical foul on Dias. In the 29th minute, Teo passed the ball, and Leo’s left rib shot from the penalty area was blocked by the defender.

In the 31st minute, Teo made a corner kick. Giroud’s header was blocked by the defender. Poberga took advantage of the chaos in the penalty area and the ball missed the goal. In the 34th minute, Bennacer scored the ball, and Leo turned from the top of the penalty area and shot and hit the right post again. In the 36th minute, Giroud played the ball, Leo dribbled to find the angle, and the shot from the top of the arc in the penalty area was blocked by the defender. Tonali organized the attack again, and Bennacer shot over the bar on the left side of the arc in the penalty area.

In the 1st minute of stoppage time in the first half, Teo made a left corner kick and was cleared by the defender. Giroud volleyed from the penalty spot and turned into an assist. Tomori turned and blasted the goal at close range, 1-0! Tomori scored his first goal of the season.With this goal, AC Milan led Juventus 1-0 into halftime at the end of the first half.

In the second half, after changing sides, Juventus replaced Cuadrado with McEnany. In the 53rd minute, Dias scored the ball, and Leo shot over the bar from the right side of the arc in the penalty area.In the 54th minute, AC Milan extended its lead. Vlahovic made a mistake in the return pass from the frontcourt. Dias successfully stole the ball in the middle and passed several defenders in a row to reach the right rib of the penalty area, and then shot a hole through Juventus. Goalkeeper Szczesny’s fingers off, 2-0! Dias scored his second goal of the season. After scoring, he took off his shirt to celebrate, and showed his jersey to the fans, and was then shown a yellow card by the referee.

In the 56th minute, Juventus replaced Locatelli and Kostic with Paredes and Miredi, respectively. In the 59th minute, AC Milan replaced Poberga with Krunic. In the 60th minute, Bennacer made a cross from the side and Giroud headed the goal wide of the left post. In the 64th minute, Dias made a cross from the right in the frontcourt, and Krunic headed the goal wide of the right post. Subsequently, AC Milan replaced Giroud and Dias with Rebic and Dequet Lare respectively. In the 67th minute, Dequet Lale made a long pass from the right in the frontcourt. Leo single-handedly threw off Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny from the right rib of the penalty area and then lobbed and missed the left goal post. In the 71st minute, Danilo made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Milik's header was confiscated by AC Milan goalkeeper Tata Rusanu. In the 75th minute, Teo made a cross from the left corner, and Dequet Lare headed off target. In the 76th minute, Krunic passed the ball, and Leo's left shot from the top of the arc in the penalty area was blocked by the defender. Subsequently, AC Milan took a tactical corner kick from the left. Leo made a cross from the left side of the penalty area. In the 78th minute, Juventus replaced Vlahovic with Keane. 2 minutes later, Juventus replaced Rabiot with Soler. In the 84th minute, AC Milan replaced Bennacer and Leo with Franks and Origi respectively. In the 84th minute, Milik made the ball, and Keane shot wide of the right post in front of the small penalty area. In the 90th minute, Paredes passed the ball, and Keane slammed the goal with a 30-meter bombardment by AC Milan goalkeeper Tartarusanuto. Then Soler made a corner kick, McKenney headed the goal and the defender blocked it, and Bremer shot again in the penalty area and was blocked by the defender again. In the 2nd minute of stoppage time, Krunic passed the ball, and Origi shot from the right rib of the penalty area and was resolved by Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny. At the last moment, the two sides clashed, and Keane, Paredes and Tonali were all booked. In the end, AC Milan beat Juventus 2-0 at home with goals from Tomori and Dias.

List of teams from both sides:

AC Milan (4-3-2-1): 1-Tatarusanu/19-Theo, 20-Kalulu, 23-Tomori, 46-Gabia/4-Bennacer (84 minutes) 40-Franks), 8-Tonali, 32-Poberga (59 minutes, 33-Krunic)/10-Dias (64 minutes, 90-Dequet Lare), 17-Leo (84 minutes) 27-Origi)/9-Giroud (12-Rebic in 64 minutes)

Juventus (4-4-2): 1-Szczesny/6-Danilo, 3-Bremer, 19-Bonucci, 12-Sandro (46 minutes 8-McKenny)/ 11- Cuadrado, 5- Locatelli (56 minutes, 32- Peredes), 25- Rabiot (80 minutes, 30- Soler), 17- Kostic (56 minutes, 20- Mire) Di)/9-Vlahovic (18-Kean in 78 minutes), 14-Milik

