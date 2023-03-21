I am 17 players disqualified in A league dal sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea, in relation to the matches of the 27th day of the championship. Stopped for two days the Inter player D’Ambrosio while the Juventus player was disqualified for one day Paredes . From the Rome derby they are disqualified for one round Ibanez , Cristante e Marusic . 12 other players were stopped for a day by the sports judge. It’s about Diego Coppola (Verona), Armando Izzo (Monza), Youssef Maleh (Lecce), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Rodrigo (Udinese), Johan Bram Nuytinck (Sampdoria), Mbala Nzola (Spice), Patricio Nehuen Perez (Udinese), Matthew Pesina (Monza), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Wallace Souza Silva (Udinese), Samuel Yves Umtiti (Lecce). As for the coaches, a one-day ban and a fine of 15,000 euros has been imposed on Udinese coach Andrea Sottil

Anti-Semitic chants from the Lazio curve, a supplementary investigation has been requested

Lazio-Rome, anti-Semitic chants in the derby

The sports judge of the Serie A Football League asked the federal prosecutor “further investigation” sui anti-Semitic choirs from the North curve before making a decision. The federal prosecutor of the FIGC, Giuseppe Chinè, will proceed to acquire video and audio of the chants recorded by the police personnel of the Rome police headquarters. The judge will decide on the case by April 4 nextalso in relation to the outcome of the investigations in progress, in this regard “ai vulgar and offensive choirs, also of a religious naturewhich appear to have been addressed before and during the match by all the fans crowded in the Curva Nord towards the supporters of the opposing team, and which appear to have been perceived in most of the facility“. The decision, underlines Mastrandrea, will be taken on the basis of the outcome of the investigations and “having regard to the behavior and collaboration of the company in identifying those responsible and inspiring them, as well as in preventing the recurrence of similar deplorable events“.