Serie A disqualified, the decisions of the Sports Judge for the 36th day

Closing of a round for the distinct sector of Spezia after the racist insults to Ivan Juric during the match against Turin. Championship ended early for both Sarri and Mourinho, both disqualified. Fines for five companies

The racist insults aimed at the Turin coach last Saturday, Ivan Juricby the public of Spice were sanctioned by the Serie A sports judge “with the obligation to play a match with the separate sector without spectators”. “As reported in the referee report – reads the note from the sports judge – some supporters of Spezia occupying the distinct sector took off, from 35′ to 38′ of the first half, vulgar and insulting chants and cries of racial discrimination against the Turin coach Ivan Juricso as to force the match director to interrupt the game for about 2 minutes”.