Serie A disqualified, the decisions of the Sports Judge for the 36th day

Closing of a round for the distinct sector of Spezia after the racist insults to Ivan Juric during the match against Turin. Championship ended early for both Sarri and Mourinho, both disqualified. Fines for five companies
The racist insults aimed at the Turin coach last Saturday, Ivan Juricby the public of Spice were sanctioned by the Serie A sports judge “with the obligation to play a match with the separate sector without spectators”. “As reported in the referee report – reads the note from the sports judge – some supporters of Spezia occupying the distinct sector took off, from 35′ to 38′ of the first half, vulgar and insulting chants and cries of racial discrimination against the Turin coach Ivan Juricso as to force the match director to interrupt the game for about 2 minutes”.
A shift to Mou and Sarri
Donate yourself (Monza), Bricklayer (Udinese), Biol (Udinese), Dominguez (Bologna), Kim (Napoli), Villena (Salernitana) and Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), which also received a fine of 2 thousand euros: these i seven players disqualified by the sporting judge after the 37th day of Serie A. On the coaching front, a one-day disqualification for both Sarri (expelled) that a Mourinho (which was distrusted). Also disqualified Massimo Di Pasquale (goalkeeper trainer for Lecce), Stefano Trinchera (director of Lecce) e Nicholas Gori (Fiorentina doctor).
The other measures
Below, however, the other measures present in the press release of the sports judge, with the fines against the clubs:
- 10 thousand euro fine for La Spezia “to have his
supporters, 33rd minute into the second half, launched onto the pitch,
to the goalkeeper of the opposing team, some objects in
plastic, which forced the referee to suspend the match for approx
thirty seconds; mitigated sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 lett. b)
CGS”
- 3 thousand euro fine to Hellas Verona “to have
his supporters, on the 7th minute of the first half, thrown into the playing enclosure
two firecrackers; mitigated sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 lett. b) GTC”
- 3 thousand euro fine to Napoli “to have his
supporters, in the course of the race, launched into the playing enclosure three
smoke bombs; mitigated sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 lett. b) GTC”
- Salernitana fined 3,000 euros “to have his
supporters, in the 43rd minute of the first half, threw two smoke bombs on the
playing field that forced the referee to interrupt the
race for about thirty seconds; mitigated sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph
1 lett. b) CGS”
- 2 thousand euro fine to Lecce “to have his
supporters, on the 8th minute of the second half, launched into the playing enclosure
a smoke bomb; mitigated sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 lett. b) GTC”