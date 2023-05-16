Serie A disqualified, the decisions of the Sports Judge for the 36th day

One turn to Becao (Udinese), Bonaventure (Fiorentina), Square (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Amian (spice) e Banda (Lecce). These i you are disqualified by the sports judge after matchday 35 of Serie A. For the Udinese captain, moreover, a fine of 10 thousand eurosas well as for the Fiorentina midfielder (5 thousand for him). There are also two members of the disqualified benches: Fabrizio Del Rosso (assistant coach of Lecce) e Fabrizio Lorieri (responsible for the goalkeeper area of ​​La Spezia).