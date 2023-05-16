Home » Serie A disqualified, the decisions of the Sports Judge for the 36th day
Serie A disqualified, the decisions of the Sports Judge for the 36th day

One turn to Becao (Udinese), Bonaventure (Fiorentina), Square (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Amian (spice) e Banda (Lecce). These i you are disqualified by the sports judge after matchday 35 of Serie A. For the Udinese captain, moreover, a fine of 10 thousand eurosas well as for the Fiorentina midfielder (5 thousand for him). There are also two members of the disqualified benches: Fabrizio Del Rosso (assistant coach of Lecce) e Fabrizio Lorieri (responsible for the goalkeeper area of ​​La Spezia).

The other measures

Below, however, the other measures present in the press release of the sports judge, with the fines against the clubs:

  • 3 thousand euro fine to Hellas Verona to “have his supporters, during the competition, throw two firecrackers in the playground”
  • 3 thousand euro fine to Monza to “have his supporters, during the race, throw some small empty containers into the playground”
  • 3 thousand euro fine to Roma for “have his supporters, during the competition, throw a firecracker and three smoke bombs into the playground”
