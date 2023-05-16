Serie A disqualified, the decisions of the Sports Judge for the 36th day

One turn to Becao (Udinese), Bonaventure (Fiorentina), Square (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Amian (spice) e Banda (Lecce). These i you are disqualified by the sports judge after matchday 35 of Serie A. For the Udinese captain, moreover, a fine of 10 thousand eurosas well as for the Fiorentina midfielder (5 thousand for him). There are also two members of the disqualified benches: Fabrizio Del Rosso (assistant coach of Lecce) e Fabrizio Lorieri (responsible for the goalkeeper area of La Spezia).
The other measures
Below, however, the other measures present in the press release of the sports judge, with the fines against the clubs:
- 3 thousand euro fine to Hellas Verona to “have his supporters, during the competition, throw two firecrackers in the playground”
- 3 thousand euro fine to Monza to “have his supporters, during the race, throw some small empty containers into the playground”
- 3 thousand euro fine to Roma for “have his supporters, during the competition, throw a firecracker and three smoke bombs into the playground”