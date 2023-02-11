Home Sports Serie A: Empoli grabs the draw With Spezia it ends 2-2
Serie A: Empoli grabs the draw With Spezia it ends 2-2

Empoli-Spezia 2-2 THE breaking latest news

In the 25th minute Spezia took the lead with Verde on rigor. Green himself doubles in the 31st minute: Ismajli and Akpa-Akpro collide and pave the way for the left-footed man who scores into the top corner.

change them shortens the distance for Empoli in the 71st minute, with a left footed shot from inside the penalty area that strikes Dragowski. vineyard scores the equalizer in added time.

Empoli in 10 from 21 ‘for the expulsion of Parisi. In Spezia Esposito was sent off in the 49th minute, restoring numerical parity.

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Ebuehi (15′ st Stojanovic), Ismajli, Luperto, Cacace; Akpa Akpro (15′ st Piccoli), Marin, Bandinelli (40′ st Vignato); Baldanzi (26′ pt Cacace); Cambiaghi, Caputo (40′ st Satriano). (1 Perisan, 22 Ujkani, 4 Walukiewicz, 6 De Winter, 21 Fazzini, 32 Haas, 8 Henderson, 14 Pjaca). All.: Zanetti.

Spezia (3-5-2): Dragowski; Amian, Wisniewski; Nikolaou; Gyasi (19′ st Holm), Bourabia, Esposito, Agudelo (33′ st Cipot), Reca; Green (7′ st Ekdal), Shomurodov. (22 Marchetti, 40 Zovko, 16 Beck, 19 Krollis, 21 Ferrer, 30 Maldini). All.: Gotti.

Referee: Giua from Olbia.

Goals: 25′ pt Green (pen), 32′ pt Green; 26′ st Cambiaghi, 49′ Vignato Angoli: 7-3 for Empoli. Recovery: 4′ and 5′.

Expelled: Parisi for handball in the area, Esposito for a second yellow card. Booked: Esposito for foul play; Ekdal, Green, Vicar, Nikolaou for non-regulatory behavior. Spectators: 7,871 (subscribers 6,513), income €66,195 (subscribers’ share 37,212).

