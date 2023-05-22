Home » Serie A, Empoli-Juventus 4-1 | ANSA. it
Sports

Serie A, Empoli-Juventus 4-1 | ANSA. it

by admin

Serie A, Empoli 4-1 Juventus THE breaking latest news

90+3′ GOAL! EMPOLI 4-1 Juventus! Small network. Kean misses the postponement, a rebound on Haas favors Piccoli who with his right foot leaves no way out for Szczesny.

85′

47′ GOAL! EMPOLI-Juventus 3-0! Caputo brace. Percussion of Akpa-Akpro, Caputo with a soft touch Szczesny mockery.

21′ GOAL! EMPOLI-Juventus 2-0! Lupert’s net. Fazzini’s corner, Caputo’s turn deflected by Akpa-Akpro, Szczesny reactive, Luperto unloads the tap-in under the crossbar.

18′ GOAL! EMPOLI 1-0 Juventus! Penalty of Caputo. Szczesny guesses the corner but doesn’t get there, Caputo is cold from 11 meters.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Lampard sets a negative record – sport.ORF.at

You may also like

Ten penalty points for Juventus for the capital...

The IBA suspended the Czech Boxing Association because...

Golf : Straka advances into new spheres

Empoli Juve, the probable formations

Serie A, Empoli-Juventus 3-0 LIVE – Football

AS Rome – Salernitana 2:2, AS Rome drew...

French Open 2023 qualifying: Britain’s Fran Jones and...

Football: Juventus penalized with ten points deduction

roma-salernitana Serie A, results in real time

Lakers’ roller-coaster season, filled with differing chapters, now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy