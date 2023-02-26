news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 25 – The Castellani match between Empoli and Naples opens the 24th matchday. Intense match from the first minutes, after 15 minutes Ismajli’s own goal pushes the Azzurri forward, then before the half hour comes the doubling of the usual Osimhen. Vicario avoids the trio, the crossbar denies Kim the goal.



In the second half chance for Lozano, then Mario Rui was sent off (after on field review) in the 67th minute.



Azzurri +18 points over Inter expected tomorrow at lunchtime from Bologna (ANSA).

