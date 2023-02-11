Home Sports Serie A: Empoli-Spezia 2-2 – Football
Serie A: Empoli-Spezia 2-2 – Football

Serie A: Empoli-Spezia 2-2 – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 11 – Empoli and Spezia 2-2 (0-2) in anticipation of the 22nd day of the Serie A football championship played on the Carlo Castellani stadium in Empoli (Florence). The goals: in the first half for the Ligurians Verde from a penalty in the 25th and 31st minutes; in the second half for the Tuscans Cambiaghi on 26′ and Vignato on 49′. In the first half, Verde from La Spezia had a penalty saved by the home goalkeeper Vicario in the 25th minute. (HANDLE).

