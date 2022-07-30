Milan, 30 July 2022 – Saturday dedicated to summer friendlies with an international flavor for our teams A league, who are oiling the mechanisms in view of the start of the championship, set in exactly two weeks. Above all they stand out Roma-Tottenham e Inter-Lion, scheduled for tonight. But the rich menu offers many other challenges starting from the late afternoon. In short, between a dip in the sea and an aperitif, fans can enjoy extremely interesting races, anxiously awaiting the official start of the season.

Today’s program

It starts at 17:30 with Monza-Novara, broadcast on Sportitalia, on digital terrestrial channel number 60. At 18 there are three races: Besiktas-Sampdoria, Verona-Cremonese e Lazio-Qatar, which will be broadcast – in the case of the Sampdoria and Biancocelesti matches – from Dazn, while the all-Italian match from Cremona1 and from the Verona website and Facebook page. At 19 the Torino challenge the Nice: it will be possible to follow the meeting live on TV only and exclusively on Torino Channel. Half an hour later here is the triangular, valid for the first Angelo Iervolino Trophy, between Salernitana, Reggina e Adana Demirspor (trained by Vincenzo Montella and where it plays Mario Balotelli). There is no television coverage for the event, but it may be broadcast on the club’s social channels. At 20:15 space in Rome-Tottenham and at 20:30 in Inter-Lyon, with both matches to be broadcast by Dazn. Finally, again at 20:30, it will be the turn of Anders-Speziawhich fans can follow through the Facebook page or the YouTube channel of La Spezia.

Read also: Real Madrid-Juventus, probable formations and where to see it