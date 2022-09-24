Home Sports Serie A, from Kvara to Radonjic: who reassessed himself the most
The surprises of the championship are surprising everyone. Now companies are enjoying their jewelry, but the thought is already on the market

It is the crack of the last market. Napoli had the intuition to block Kvaratskhelia already last winter. A deal worth just 10 million euros for the Georgian striker who broke up with Rubin Kazan in March. But it is clear that Cristiano Giuntoli piloted the operation before the winger landed at Dinamo Batumi. The Campania club had the courage to bet on him to entrust him with the legacy of Lorenzo Insigne. In past years Kvara had already been spotted by the other great Italian clubs but without sinking the blows. Its 40 million price is absolutely virtual, given that the price can continue to rise: if it continues like this … However, it is certainly not for sale.

