At 02:45 a.m. on September 19th, Beijing time, the 7th round of the 2022-2023 Serie A season started. The defending champion AC Milan faced Naples at the San Siro Stadium. After 90 minutes of fierce battle, Naples defeated AC Milan 2-1 away and won five consecutive victories in all competitions. After 7 rounds of the league, they achieved 5 wins and 2 draws, accumulated 17 points, and rose to the first place in the standings with the advantage of goal difference. . After AC Milan suffered its first defeat in the league this season, they fell out of the top four in the standings and only ranked fifth. In this game, Politano scored a penalty kick in the 53rd minute to help Naples break the deadlock; Giroud received a second pass from Theo in the 69th minute to equalize the score. Giovanni Simeone, who came off the bench, scored the winning goal in the 78th minute.

In this game, AC Milan ace Leo was suspended, Ibrahimovic was absent due to injury, Teo led the starting lineup, Dequet Lare was in midfield, and Giroud was the single arrow; for Naples, Osmeen was out due to injury, South Korea International player Kim Min-jae sits in the back line, and Kvarac Helia leads the striker trident. In the 7th minute, Tonali made a right corner pass and was cleared by the defender. Theo volleyed from the left side of the arc in the penalty area. The ball hit Giroud and missed the left post. In the 12th minute, Tonali made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Giroud headed the goal over the crossbar. In the 13th minute, Krunic went straight, and Giroud shot from the left side of the penalty spot and was thrown by Naples goalkeeper Meret. The ball then hit the crossbar and popped out of the baseline.

In the 18th minute, Kjaer was given a yellow card for knocking down Kvarac Helia. In the 19th minute, Zelinski’s free kick from the left side of the penalty area was blocked by the defender. In the 21st minute, Special Olympics made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Giroud headed the goal over the crossbar. In the 25th minute, Krunic picked a pass, Dequet Lale cushioned the ball back to the middle on the left side of the penalty area, Giroud swung his tail in front of the goal, and the ball flew over the crossbar. In the 28th minute, Bennacer made a cross from the right corner, and Krunic nodded the ball to the goal and was thrown out of the crossbar by Naples goalkeeper Meret. Then Bennacer ran to the left corner and sent a cross, and Dequet Lale headed the goal wide of the right post. In the 31st minute, Tonali passed the ball, and Krunic’s shot in the penalty area was blocked by the defender. In the 36th minute, Zelinsky made a cross from the left in the frontcourt. Politano nodded and attacked the goal and was resolved by AC Milan goalkeeper Meghan.

In the 38th minute, Bennacer sent a cross from the right side of the frontcourt. Krunic headed the ball from the left from the penalty spot, and the ball bounced off the left post. In the 42nd minute, Di Lorenzo returned an inverted triangle from the right side of the penalty area, and Kvarac Helia shot wide of the left post in the penalty area. In the 45th minute, Calabria brought down Kvarac Helia and was given a yellow card. At the end of the first half, AC Milan maintained a 0-0 score with Naples at home and entered halftime.

In the second half, changing sides and fighting again, AC Milan will replace Calabria and Kjaer who have received yellow cards, and Dest and Kalulu will come off the bench. In the 51st minute, when Dest was defending in the penalty area, Kvarac Helia was brought down, and then a conflict broke out between the two sides. Then VAR intervened in the game. Player Krunic was given a yellow card and at the same time awarded a penalty to Napoli.In the 53rd minute, Politano took a penalty kick and the ball flew into the net from the armpit of AC Milan goalkeeper Meignan, giving Naples a 1-0 lead away. Portalino has scored in two consecutive games, his second in Serie A this season and his third in all competitions.

In the 57th minute, Salmarcks made a pass from the right side of the penalty area, and Teo nodded the ball and was blocked by the defender. In the 59th minute, Tomori made the ball, and Giroud’s shot in the penalty area was blocked by the defender again. In the 60th minute, AC Milan made a free kick from the right side of the frontcourt and was cleared by the defender, and Sallemarcks shot from the top of the penalty area over the crossbar. In the 62nd minute, Giroud knocked horizontally, and the shot near the penalty spot by Salle Marquez was blocked by the defender. In the 63rd minute, Rahmani brought down Tomori and was booked. In the 65th minute, Rui scored the ball, and Zelinsky shot low from the top of the penalty area and missed the left post. In the 66th minute, AC Milan replaced Salle Marques and Krunic with Messias and Dias respectively, and Naples replaced the injured Portalino and Lazapa with Zerbin and Giovanni Simeone respectively. dori. In the 68th minute, Dequet Lare made a straight pass, and Messias’ low shot before the penalty point was saved by Naples goalkeeper Merrett.

In the 69th minute, AC Milan equalized the score, the inverted triangle from the left side of the Special Olympics penalty area returned, Giroud easily pushed the goal in front of the small penalty area, 1-1! Giroud scored in three consecutive main matches and scored in three consecutive league matches. The number of goals in Serie A this season has reached 4, which is his 5th goal in all competitions this season.

In the 70th minute, Giovanni Simeone was given a yellow card for his disrespectful remarks to the referee. In the 74th minute, Tomori was given a yellow card for Anguisa. In the 75th minute, Dequet Lale knocked horizontally, and Giroud shot over the bar from the left side of the arc in the penalty area.In the 78th minute, Naples took the lead again. Rui made a cross from the left in the frontcourt. Giovanni Simeone followed up with a header and the ball flew into the net from the right side of the goal, 2-1! This is Giovanni Simeone’s first goal in Serie A this season and his second in all competitions.

In the 79th minute, Giovanni Simeone made a straight pass, and Zerbin’s powerful shot from the right side of the penalty area was resolved by AC Milan goalkeeper Meghan. In the 82nd minute, AC Milan replaced Dequet Lare with Adélie. In the 84th minute, Bennacer scored the ball after completing a steal in the frontcourt. Adley’s 30-meter low shot was confiscated by Naples goalkeeper Meret. In the 86th minute, Teo slanted and Messias tried to touch the ball in the penalty area but failed to touch it. Kalulu single-handedly faced Naples goalkeeper Meret on the right side of the penalty area, but his shot was blocked by the crossbar and AC Milan missed Equalizer opportunity. In the 87th minute, Naples replaced Kvarac Helia and Zelinski with Elmas and Ndombele respectively. Subsequently, Zerbin brought down Theo and was booked.

In the 90th minute, Lobotka passed the ball, and Ndombele’s shot from the top of the penalty area was blocked by the defender. In the first minute of stoppage time, Napoli replaced Rui with Oliveira. Subsequently, Naples took a tactical corner kick on the left, and Anguisa shot from the top of the penalty area over the crossbar. At the last moment, AC Milan besieged the Naples penalty area with consecutive corner kicks, but the effect was not good. In the end, AC Milan lost to Naples 1-2 at home, the first defeat of the season.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): 16-Meignan/2-Calabria (21-Dest in 46 minutes), 24-Kjaer (20-Kalulu in 46 minutes), 23 -Tomori, 19-Theo/4-Bennacer, 8-Tonali/56-Salemakles, 90-Dequet Lare, 33-Krunich/9-Giroud

Naples (4-3-3): 1-Merete/22-Di Lorenzo, 13-Rahmani, 3-Kim Min-jae, 6-Ruyi/99-Anguisa, 68-Lobot Card, 20-Zelinski/21-Politano, 81-Laspadori, 77-Kvarackhlia

