It’s Gianluca Mancini the baddest player in the A league in the 2022. In fact, in the calendar year that is about to end, the defender of Roma he has received more cards than anyone in our league. Between yellow cards and expulsions, the total rises to fourteen (13+1): behind him on the podium is Snipers of Verona (11 and 2) and Maxime Lopez (13 yellow cards). To go down in the ranking of the most reprimanded in A league there are Scholarship, Gunter, Amrabat, Lukic, North and finally Average.