On the field for the 24th day of Serie A football there is Lazio-Sampdoria 0-0 DIRECT

LAZIO HOUSE

Once the qualification for the round of 16 of the Conference League has been put in the safe, Lazio returns to focus on the championship: on the eve of the home match against Sampdoria (today at 20.45), it was not the coach Maurizio Sarri who spoke, but rather, through his first editorial on Lazio Style 1900 Official Magazine, Claudio Lotito. The president recalls that the winter market closed with an “important piece”, that Luca Pellegrini whom Lotito defines as a player “of European rank, who very strongly wanted to get to the team of his heart”. The patron then dwells on the fact that Lazio is among the teams with the most Italians on the pitch; this is a clear signal, because “if we want to make the movement grow continuously – says Lotito – we need to invest in our players, trust the young players, but also those players who demonstrate on the field that they deserve a chance in other stages”. Players like Provedel, (“whom Lazio gave the opportunity to show off up to the national team”), or Zaccagni, (“today one of the best interpreters of his role in Italy”). Lotito then touches on the Flaminio chapter and the possibility that it will become the club’s new home, explaining that “currently there are limits (number of spectators, coverage, parking and infrastructure) which seem to make this path very difficult”. It is therefore the club’s duty to study possible solutions “to decide whether in the end the real conditions exist for us to take this path or whether to choose others”, always counting on the collaboration of the institutions. For his part, Lotito guarantees maximum attention and commitment to the new stadium, considered “decisive” for the future of the club. As for the line-up that Sarri will field at the Olimpico against the blucerchiati, Milinkovic is back eligible for enlistment after the flu, and on his 28th birthday he will try to give the fans a gift. Immobile is also a very good owner, who was able to enjoy an extra day of rest after Cluj.

SAMPDORIA HOUSE

A page has moved on at Sampdoria after the photo-finish defeat collected at Ferraris at the hands of Bologna, a game that could have given a positive turn to a team that continues to navigate in stormy waters on and off the pitch. On Saturday a pig’s head was delivered in front of the Corte Lambruschini headquarters in Genoa with a note threatening Ferrero and Romei. The match against Lazio with a very high difficulty coefficient is just around the corner, but Dejan Stankovic plays the role and asks his boys to reverse course and above all sends a strong message: “Those who don’t learn after a defeat lose twice. We talked, we confronted each other. We made mistakes in the last few finals that cost us a lot of points, mistakes that shouldn’t be repeated. But we learned our lesson and every match is a new challenge for us,” the coach told the club’s official channels. The invitation is to understand where to start again after the mistakes made with Bologna which cost a lot with Orsolini’s decisive goal in the final match. Lazio are here tonight, with Stankovic who would have liked to give Fabio Quagliarella a chance from the first minute but the forward was not called up: “He caught a virus, he was sick and won’t start. Gunter is still out. For the After all, everyone trained well, they were very concentrated: we go forward with the players who are ready.” There are 22 players called up, also the absences of the bruised Murillo and Djuricic who suffered muscle problems during the week weigh heavily. In defense therefore the line will be made up of Amione, Nuytinck and Murru while behind the attacking duo made up of Lammers and Gabbiadini there will be Sabiri. “Lazio are a very well-trained team, they must be faced with courage and concentration, organization and sacrifice. We have to stem what they do best. They are very strong on a technical level, they have speed: they play direct, spectacular football, but we are not going to raise the white flag We have to prove once again that we are a difficult opponent and we have to be the same in Rome”.