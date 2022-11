A few hours before the Georgian of Napoli, Luis Muriel was added to the list of unavailable, out for an injury to the adductors. In the pits there are also Marten de Roon, injured in the hamstring, and Davide Zappacosta, blocked by a muscle problem (the winger should return in 2023). In addition to them, Gasperini also has to do without Palomino, suspended after a positive doping test.